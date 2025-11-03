Discourse Blog

Discourse Pod #02: Elections Preview!

Paul Blest joins us for an early look at some key 2025 and 2026 races
Nov 03, 2025
Elections Knower, all-around genius, and OG Discourse Blogger (IYKYK) Paul Blest is third chair this week to give us an early rundown of what will definitely be a very chill 2025 off-year cycle on Tuesday. Then we talk the 2026 midterms. Topics include: New York state (and city!), New Jersey, Virginia, North Carolina, California, Maine, and Michigan. Plus: Halloween—a children’s holiday? And how the misattributed quotes from Bill de Blasio about Zohran Mamdani lead back to…Bari Weiss.

NEXT WEEK: Caitlin joins Jack for our annual Great British Bake Off special edition pod! Don’t worry, we’ll have a mini-sode with Regular News drop beforehand, too.

