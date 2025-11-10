Discourse Pod #04: BAKE OFF RECAP SPECIAL

WHO WON??? (JK we know.) Photo: Channel 4

Today on Discourse Pod, we veer away from the news of the day. Instead, we bring you this very special edition: our THIRD ANNUAL GREAT BRITISH BAKE OFF SEASON—SORRY, SERIES—RECAP!!!!

That’s right. Everyone’s most beloved baking-themed soothing machine has just wrapped, and we are here to get into every nook and cranny of the past 10 weeks. EXTREME SPOILERS DUH.

Topics discussed include:

—Is Tom a hero or a villain?

—The JASMINE of it all

—Who are our enemies of the year?

—Can we even remember what most of the bakers did?

—Does Toby have Cros energy?

—Can Alison or Noel do anything wrong? (Spoiler: no)

—AARON OMG

and MUCH, MUCH MORE.

We’ll be back next week to discuss, sigh, the real world. But enjoy this fleeting moment of joy while you can.