Discourse Pod #01: The Graham Platner Problem

Jack Crosbie joins us to talk about the what the hell is going on with the Maine Senate candidate's Nazi tattoo
Aleks Chan
Jack Mirkinson
Jack Crosbie
Samantha Grasso
Aleks Chan
,
Jack Mirkinson
,
Jack Crosbie
, and
Samantha Grasso
Oct 28, 2025
2
3
After the rapturous reception of our first episode (read: three positive/positive-ish comments, including, “this isn’t terrible!”), we’re back. If you like this document of accelerating mental decline, please tell a friend; we need reply guys, the true proof of a podcast that’s “made it.”

This week: Jack “Cros” Crosbie jumps into the third chair to help us decipher how exactly Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner got away with having a Nazi tattoo on his chest for so long; the LOUVRE HEIST; and an important aside about how there are too many types of cords that led to Cros saying he wishes he could “shoot his house with a gun.”

