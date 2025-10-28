After the rapturous reception of our first episode (read: three positive/positive-ish comments, including, “this isn’t terrible!”), we’re back. If you like this document of accelerating mental decline, please tell a friend; we need reply guys, the true proof of a podcast that’s “made it.”
This week: Jack “Cros” Crosbie jumps into the third chair to help us decipher how exactly Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner got away with having a Nazi tattoo on his chest for so long; the LOUVRE HEIST; and an important aside about how there are too many types of cords that led to Cros saying he wishes he could “shoot his house with a gun.”
Discourse Pod #01: The Graham Platner Problem
Jack Crosbie joins us to talk about the what the hell is going on with the Maine Senate candidate's Nazi tattoo
Oct 28, 2025
