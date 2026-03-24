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Discourse Pod #19: Iran Updates, ICE at the Airport, the State of Magazine Covers, and Chappell Roan vs. Jude Law's Daughter

Official War Correspondent Cros is back to tell us what to think about the war.
Aleks Chan's avatar
Jack Mirkinson's avatar
Samantha Grasso's avatar
Jack Crosbie's avatar
Aleks Chan, Jack Mirkinson, Samantha Grasso, and Jack Crosbie
Mar 24, 2026
∙ Paid

We’re back! After taking a week off due to illness (more on that on the pod…), Jack Crosbie (“Cros”) returns to the third chair to get into:

  • Trump saying the war is over, but not really, but maybe? The only thing we know for sure? We’re losing

  • This Max Fisher video about what’s motivating the four main actors in the Iran War

  • Gas prices soaring, seems fine, we definitely aren’t facing a supply shock we haven’t seen in decades, or maybe ever?

  • As if going to the airport wasn’t already absolutely miserable, now we have to stand for hours in security lines while ICE agents run amok

  • We started talking about James Talarico’s chances in Texas, but that led to us talking about magazine covers, what they’re even good for anymore (don’t even get us STARTED on the scam that is “digital covers”). This is also the moment Cros revealed he had never seen the “Planet Hillary” New York Times Magazine cover

  • Coining our fandom/stan army name…if you don’t like it, then start commenting!!!

  • And in our After Dark segment available only to subscribers, we dive deep into the latest Chappell Roan drama involving soccer star Jorginho Frello, Jude Law’s daughter, and the mayor of Rio

This week’s cultural recommendations:

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