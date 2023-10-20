Oct 20 • 46M

Oppo Research, S01 E01: Ron Desantis (w/Samantha Schuyler) [FREE]

Asking the big questions about Florida's biggest freak.

 
0:00
-46:09
Open in playerListen on);
    Substack App
    Download MP3
    Get a private RSS link for listening
    Subscribe to Discourse Pod to get a private link for listening in your favorite podcast player. Learn about RSS.

Appears in this episode

Aleks Chan
Jack Mirkinson
Samantha Grasso
The official feed for the podcast about the sins and scandals of your least favorite politicians.
Episode details
Comments

In the season premiere of Oppo Research, our new podcast about the sins and scandals of your least favorite politicians, Jack and guest Samantha Schuyler, the research director at The Nation, dive deep to figure out: For just how long has Florida Governor Ron DeSantis been a big ‘ol freak? Plus, DeSantis’ inglorious baseball career, sending people pieces of his boots (real), weird lip sweat, Gitmo bona fides, taking a big dose of red pills, and your general Florida insanity. Meatball Ron!

PAID SUBSCRIBERS GOT THIS EPISODE A WEEK EARLY, WITH NO ADS. IF YOU WOULD ALSO LIKE AN EARLY, AD-FREE EXPERIENCE, JUST CLICK THE BUTTON BELOW.

***

Oppo Research credits:
Host: Jack Mirkinson
Producer: Aleks Chan
Engineer, Editor, Art Director: Sam Grasso
Guest: Samantha Schuyler

Share