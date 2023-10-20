Oppo Research, S01 E01: Ron Desantis (w/Samantha Schuyler) [FREE]

In the season premiere of Oppo Research, our new podcast about the sins and scandals of your least favorite politicians, Jack and guest Samantha Schuyler, the research director at The Nation, dive deep to figure out: For just how long has Florida Governor Ron DeSantis been a big ‘ol freak? Plus, DeSantis’ inglorious baseball career, sending people pieces of his boots (real), weird lip sweat, Gitmo bona fides, taking a big dose of red pills, and your general Florida insanity. Meatball Ron!

PAID SUBSCRIBERS GOT THIS EPISODE A WEEK EARLY, WITH NO ADS. IF YOU WOULD ALSO LIKE AN EARLY, AD-FREE EXPERIENCE, JUST CLICK THE BUTTON BELOW.

***

Oppo Research credits:

Host: Jack Mirkinson

Producer: Aleks Chan

Engineer, Editor, Art Director: Sam Grasso

Guest: Samantha Schuyler