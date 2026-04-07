Trump's Genocidal Threats Can't Hide the Fact that He's Losing This War (w/Rafi Schwartz)

The Week’s Rafi Schwartz returns to the third chair to discuss:

Whether werewolf astronauts would permanently be in wolf form due to their proximity to the moon

Trump’s chaotic Easter Sunday post and his promise of war crimes ( note : this episode was recorded before Trump threatened on Tuesday that a “whole civilization will die tonight”)

Why Iran reminds Jack of how Trump handled COVID

Pam Bondi was shitcanned as Attorney General—who’s next??

This episode was recorded the same day Savannah Guthrie returned to the Today Show, which naturally led to a discussion about Jenna Bush Hager’s highly influential book club

We took a quick scan of some current Kalshi bets

And in our After Dark segment available only to subscribers, we discuss the scandal involving Kristi Noem’s husband and correct the record on Timothée Chalamet’s Jewish identity

This week’s cultural recommendations:

Jack recommends the pro-shot of Maria Friedman’s Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim’s Merrily We Roll Along, on Netflix

Rafi recommends Karthik Subbaraj’s Pizza Movie on Hulu

Aleks recommends Kristoffer Borgli’s The Drama, now in theaters

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