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Trump's Genocidal Threats Can't Hide the Fact that He's Losing This War (w/Rafi Schwartz)

Plus: Pam Bondi's ouster, who we think Trump will fire next, and Jenna Bush Hager's book club
Aleks Chan's avatar
Jack Mirkinson's avatar
Samantha Grasso's avatar
Rafi Schwartz's avatar
Aleks Chan, Jack Mirkinson, Samantha Grasso, and Rafi Schwartz
Apr 07, 2026
∙ Paid

The Week’s Rafi Schwartz returns to the third chair to discuss:

  • Whether werewolf astronauts would permanently be in wolf form due to their proximity to the moon

  • Trump’s chaotic Easter Sunday post and his promise of war crimes (note: this episode was recorded before Trump threatened on Tuesday that a “whole civilization will die tonight”)

  • Why Iran reminds Jack of how Trump handled COVID

  • Pam Bondi was shitcanned as Attorney General—who’s next??

  • This episode was recorded the same day Savannah Guthrie returned to the Today Show, which naturally led to a discussion about Jenna Bush Hager’s highly influential book club

  • We took a quick scan of some current Kalshi bets

  • And in our After Dark segment available only to subscribers, we discuss the scandal involving Kristi Noem’s husband and correct the record on Timothée Chalamet’s Jewish identity

This week’s cultural recommendations:

  • Jack recommends the pro-shot of Maria Friedman’s Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim’s Merrily We Roll Along, on Netflix

  • Rafi recommends Karthik Subbaraj’s Pizza Movie on Hulu

  • Aleks recommends Kristoffer Borgli’s The Drama, now in theaters

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