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We're Speedrunning America's Decline (w/Katherine Krueger)

Plus: Trump's feud with the Pope, Doordash Grandma, and J.D. Vance's failed Iran peace talks
Aleks Chan's avatar
Jack Mirkinson's avatar
Samantha Grasso's avatar
Katherine Krueger's avatar
Aleks Chan, Jack Mirkinson, Samantha Grasso, and Katherine Krueger
Apr 15, 2026
∙ Paid

The Intercept’s Katherine Krueger returns to the third chair to discuss:

This week’s cultural recommendations:

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