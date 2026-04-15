We're Speedrunning America's Decline (w/Katherine Krueger)

The Intercept’s Katherine Krueger returns to the third chair to discuss:

This week’s cultural recommendations:

Jack recommends Steven Sodebergh’s The Christophers

Katherine recommends Jason Molina’s Songs: Ohia

Aleks recommends Rooster, on HBO

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