We're Speedrunning America's Decline (w/Katherine Krueger)

The Intercept’s Katherine Krueger returns to the third chair to discuss:
Sid Rosenberg’s beef with Mr. and Mrs. Met
Eric Swalwell’s resignation from Congress
Jack’s first bylines as an intern at The San Francisco Chronicle
Those photos of Justin Trudeau and and Katy Perry at Coachella, which reminded us of that photo of Orlando Bloom and Selena Gomez
Trump claiming he didn’t the AI slop he posted was of him depicted as Jesus
Speaking of Jesus, Trump is now feuding with the Pope lol
Doordash Grandma, welcome to the Resistance, with a side quest where we remember Ken Bone
J.D. Vance’s 21-hour negotiations with Iran didn’t go well
The double-blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and how Trump is leading the speedrun of American decline on a global stage
Vance’s weird analogy about his wife skydiving
And in our After Dark segment available only to subscribers, we get into the alleged attack on Sam Altman’s house
This week’s cultural recommendations:
Jack recommends Steven Sodebergh’s The Christophers
Katherine recommends Jason Molina’s Songs: Ohia
Aleks recommends Rooster, on HBO
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