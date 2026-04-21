Whatever You Do, Don't Call Kash Patel (an Alleged) Drunk

Producer Sam is BACK in the third chair to discuss:
Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer resigns; Tim Apple said, “Also, me”
Checking in on Ellen DeGeneres (she’s back in America! sort of)
Speaking of problematic lesbians, Rosie O’Donnell is MAD at disgraced former Congressman Eric Swalwell
Also Producer Sam has been sitting on a Rosie O’Donnell impression???
FBI Director Kash Patel is suing The Atlantic $250 million for alleging he is drunk on the job
We remember who was on the various CSIs. Did you remember that Gary Sinise was the star of CSI: NY? (And randomly Sela Ward was on it????)
The great reconsideration of Lena Dunham upon the release of her new memoir, Famesick
Which reminded us of the uh, not so thinly veiled rumors of Jack Antonoff’s affair with a teenage Lorde
And in our After Dark segment available only to subscribers, Jack finally saw Kristoffer Borgli’s The Drama and we had to get into it!
This week’s cultural recommendations:
Jack recommends Canada Dry seltzer
Sam recommends the Blowback podcast
Aleks recommends the fifth and final season of Hacks on HBO Max
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