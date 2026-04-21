Whatever You Do, Don't Call Kash Patel (an Alleged) Drunk

Producer Sam is BACK in the third chair to discuss:

This week’s cultural recommendations:

Jack recommends Canada Dry seltzer

Sam recommends the Blowback podcast

Aleks recommends the fifth and final season of Hacks on HBO Max

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