Discourse Pod #20: It's Gonna Be a Long 2028 Democratic Primary (w/Caitlin Schneider)

Slate’s Caitlin Schneider is back in the third chair this week to discuss:

A very silly Politico magazine story about Rahm Emanuel that opens with an inane lede about how he eats a salad and how we’ll be slurping down countless stories like this in the lead-up to the 2028 Democratic primary

We Remember Some Salads and each rank our top three office worker nutrient bowl chains (R.I.P. Hale and Hearty). What are yours????

Also, remember when someone allegedly found a DEAD RAT in a Chopt salad???

The Rahm story led us to this absolutely cursed YouGov ranking of Democrats’ “fame” and “popularity,” so of course we made Jack guess who was in the top five

We also remember how Kelsey Grammer and Jennifer Aniston were great on 30 Rock

There was also this goofy Axios story about how some (anonymous) Dems are wringing their hands about 2028 and whether they should nominate a straight, white, Christian man

Did you know Grimes joined LinkedIn?

And in our After Dark segment available only to subscribers, we discuss Ryan Gosling’s career, the sad state of movie promotional tours, and the ways we make celebrities humiliate themselves to make us watch their little shows and movies. We also touch on The Devil Wears Prada 2, The Drama, and seeing movies in 4DX lol.

This week’s cultural recommendations:

Jack recommends Jeopardy! (Ken Jennings ONLY!!!)

Caitlin recommends Jury Duty: Company Retreat on Amazon Prime Video

Aleks recommends Phil Lord and Chris Miller’s Project Hail Mary, in theaters now

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