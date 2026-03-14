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SPECIAL EDITION: Oscars Pod 2026! (w/Katherine Krueger & Caitlin Schneider)

Our most anticipated pod of the year is here!!!
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Aleks Chan, Jack Mirkinson, Samantha Grasso, and 2 others
Mar 14, 2026
∙ Paid

It’s Hollywood’s biggest night! Katherine and Caitlin return as third and fourth chairs for our long-standing tradition of breaking down what’s good, what’s bad, and what’s just meh among the year’s Best Picture nominees and more. Listen to last year’s episode here.

This is a Subscriber-Only Special Edition. Join us at discourseblog.com.

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