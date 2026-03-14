SPECIAL EDITION: Oscars Pod 2026! (w/Katherine Krueger & Caitlin Schneider)

It’s Hollywood’s biggest night! Katherine and Caitlin return as third and fourth chairs for our long-standing tradition of breaking down what’s good, what’s bad, and what’s just meh among the year’s Best Picture nominees and more. Listen to last year’s episode here.
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