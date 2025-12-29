How in the hell did we get through 2025? The same way we always do: together, with each other and with you. Here are our favorites from this year, in chronological order. Onward to 2026. We love you all.

The fires in LA are a bill come due after decades of misdeeds and mismanagement.

I hope he’s faced with the horror he’s wrought when judgment comes to meet him.

The greatest propaganda this country has ever spun is that we need to treat these people as if they’re both children and divine rulers.

If your first reaction to a plan for ethnic cleansing is “LOL, perfect chance for a 2024 dunk,” maybe examine your conscience.

At least the financiers of old had the respect to wear Italian leather.

The party is completely ignoring Trump’s efforts to wipe trans people off the face of the earth.

Jeff Bezos’s move to reshape the Washington Post’s opinion pages makes his intentions clear.

We seem to be past the point of no return with these pesky little bots and dear god, I hate it here.

Government shock troops disappearing a dissident into their gulag network—that’s pretty cut and dry.

Good luck with all that.

This gross display of wealth and egomania threw me into a tailspin.

Let’s look at the facts.

And, as Trump’s horrifying first 100 days show, so was “defund the police.”

As if his unyielding support for Israel wasn’t enough already.

Please.....we need this. And we’ve never had a better chance to get one.

Instead of asking whether Trump is allowed to do something, the press needs to keep track of who’s holding the weapons.

That’s it.

What kind of person buys an “Alligator Alcatraz” beer coozie?

The visual landscape everywhere has changed, reflecting a world that demands a free Palestine.

The Charlie Kirk shooting is just another sign of our new era.

They effectively control our fates, but deep down, they know they’re sniveling, pathetic, and inadequate, and it eats them up.

This fight is not over.

Seems like everything’s fine over at CBS. It’s fine! Perfectly fine!!!

She wants the world to “be honest” about what happened in Gaza, but refuses to do it herself.

Katherine joins us to root through the latest doc dump on the political elites’ favorite convicted child sex offender

How many sins can one career survive?