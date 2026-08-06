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July 2026

Ascending to the Big Mar-A-Lago in the Sky (w/Producer Sam)
Plus: Odyssey talk, choice moments from Lindsey Graham's funeral, checking in on Mitch McConnell, and exciting (derogatory) developments at 60 Minutes
  Aleks ChanJack Mirkinson, and Samantha Grasso
1:05:50
World Cup Halftime Show? More Like World YUCK Halftime Show!
Plus: An IMPORTANT Cyclospora update, every goofy thing Trump did at the World Cup finals, and Republicans trying to turn Olive Garden into a voting…
  Aleks ChanJack MirkinsonSamantha Grasso, and Rafi Schwartz
56:31
The Cyclospora Conspiracy (w/Caitlin Schneider)
Plus: Lindsey Graham's death, Mitch McConnell's proof of "life," and the people losing their minds from Graham Platner dropping out
  Aleks ChanJack Mirkinson, and Caitlin Schneider
1:12:17
Meet the Press's Lindsey Graham Tribute Was Revolting Beyond Belief
Witness TV news at its most corrupt and morally bankrupt.
  Jack Mirkinson
Graham Platner Is Why You Should Never Stan a Politician
Plus: Mitch McConnell, Trump jinxing the U.S. soccer team, and a recap of Taylor and Travis' MSG wedding
  Aleks ChanJack Mirkinson, and Samantha Grasso
1:13:20
AI Theodore Roosevelt, Baby Hitler, and the Stories That Made Us Say, 'Man, What the Hell?' This Month
MWTH Commissioner Rafi returns to show us the horrors of June
  Aleks ChanJack MirkinsonSamantha Grasso, and Rafi Schwartz
54:52
The Texas Senate Race Is Wildly Bigoted and Fully Insane
The battle between James Talarico and Ken Paxton has been overwhelmed by demagogic gender politics.
  Samantha Grasso

June 2026

Super PACs Are No Match for Zohran Mamdani (w/Jack Crosbie)
Plus: Big wins in the New York primaries, ranking NYC avenues, and Taylor and Travis' cursed wedding at MSG
  Aleks ChanJack MirkinsonSamantha Grasso, and Jack Crosbie
1:11:43
Where Do We Even Start With This Iran Deal (w/Rafi Schwartz)
Plus: All the necons losing their shit, the best lines from Trump's press conference, and Jack's shocking piece of mail
  Jack MirkinsonSamantha Grasso, and Rafi Schwartz
1:29:46
The Two-Letter Difference Between 'Ha Ha' and 'Uh Oh' (w/Caitlin Schneider)
Plus: Trump at the Knicks game, Scott Pelley's dramatic NYT interview, the endless Graham Platner saga, and the CA primaries
  Aleks ChanJack MirkinsonSamantha Grasso, and Caitlin Schneider
51:08
Scott Pelley...Welcome to the Resistance? (w/Producer Sam)
Plus: Lessons in wearing sunscreen, Nick Bilton is now running 60 Minutes, Trump's 'Freedom 250' fest, and a CA gubernatorial primary preview
  Aleks ChanJack Mirkinson, and Samantha Grasso
58:49
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