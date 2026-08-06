Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Podcast
Notes
Best Of
Birds
Merch
Oppo Research
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Haley Stevens Haunts Us In Our Dreams (w/Producer Sam)
Plus: The Max Miller Meltdown, the curse of AIPAC, and David Ellison blogging for the Times
Aug 6
•
Aleks Chan
,
Jack Mirkinson
, and
Samantha Grasso
7
3
1:09:17
July 2026
Ascending to the Big Mar-A-Lago in the Sky (w/Producer Sam)
Plus: Odyssey talk, choice moments from Lindsey Graham's funeral, checking in on Mitch McConnell, and exciting (derogatory) developments at 60 Minutes
Jul 29
•
Aleks Chan
,
Jack Mirkinson
, and
Samantha Grasso
7
1
1:05:50
World Cup Halftime Show? More Like World YUCK Halftime Show!
Plus: An IMPORTANT Cyclospora update, every goofy thing Trump did at the World Cup finals, and Republicans trying to turn Olive Garden into a voting…
Jul 22
•
Aleks Chan
,
Jack Mirkinson
,
Samantha Grasso
, and
Rafi Schwartz
4
1
56:31
The Cyclospora Conspiracy (w/Caitlin Schneider)
Plus: Lindsey Graham's death, Mitch McConnell's proof of "life," and the people losing their minds from Graham Platner dropping out
Jul 16
•
Aleks Chan
,
Jack Mirkinson
, and
Caitlin Schneider
9
1
2
1:12:17
Meet the Press's Lindsey Graham Tribute Was Revolting Beyond Belief
Witness TV news at its most corrupt and morally bankrupt.
Jul 13
•
Jack Mirkinson
19
1
3
Graham Platner Is Why You Should Never Stan a Politician
Plus: Mitch McConnell, Trump jinxing the U.S. soccer team, and a recap of Taylor and Travis' MSG wedding
Jul 8
•
Aleks Chan
,
Jack Mirkinson
, and
Samantha Grasso
6
2
1:13:20
AI Theodore Roosevelt, Baby Hitler, and the Stories That Made Us Say, 'Man, What the Hell?' This Month
MWTH Commissioner Rafi returns to show us the horrors of June
Jul 3
•
Aleks Chan
,
Jack Mirkinson
,
Samantha Grasso
, and
Rafi Schwartz
4
1
54:52
The Texas Senate Race Is Wildly Bigoted and Fully Insane
The battle between James Talarico and Ken Paxton has been overwhelmed by demagogic gender politics.
Jul 1
•
Samantha Grasso
12
1
2
June 2026
Super PACs Are No Match for Zohran Mamdani (w/Jack Crosbie)
Plus: Big wins in the New York primaries, ranking NYC avenues, and Taylor and Travis' cursed wedding at MSG
Jun 25
•
Aleks Chan
,
Jack Mirkinson
,
Samantha Grasso
, and
Jack Crosbie
4
1
1:11:43
Where Do We Even Start With This Iran Deal (w/Rafi Schwartz)
Plus: All the necons losing their shit, the best lines from Trump's press conference, and Jack's shocking piece of mail
Jun 19
•
Jack Mirkinson
,
Samantha Grasso
, and
Rafi Schwartz
4
2
1:29:46
The Two-Letter Difference Between 'Ha Ha' and 'Uh Oh' (w/Caitlin Schneider)
Plus: Trump at the Knicks game, Scott Pelley's dramatic NYT interview, the endless Graham Platner saga, and the CA primaries
Jun 10
•
Aleks Chan
,
Jack Mirkinson
,
Samantha Grasso
, and
Caitlin Schneider
5
1
51:08
Scott Pelley...Welcome to the Resistance? (w/Producer Sam)
Plus: Lessons in wearing sunscreen, Nick Bilton is now running 60 Minutes, Trump's 'Freedom 250' fest, and a CA gubernatorial primary preview
Jun 3
•
Aleks Chan
,
Jack Mirkinson
, and
Samantha Grasso
7
2
58:49
© 2026 Discourse Blog Inc.
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts