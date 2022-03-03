Discourse Blog
We're Doing Freedom Fries the Redux
Russian vodka, cat, and video game soccer teams: it's full consumer hysteria.
Katherine Krueger
19 hr ago
9
Here We Go Again! (Again)
Or: Discourse Blog (Substack's Version)
Jack Mirkinson
24 hr ago
8
The Triumph of War
Russia's invasion of Ukraine has been a gift for hyper-militarism and nationalism on all sides of the conflict.
Jack Mirkinson
Mar 2
1
Can We PLEASE Not Be So Fucking Weird About All This?
Is that so hard?
Rafi Schwartz
Mar 2
We Should Cover Everyone Like We're Covering Ukrainians
Running alongside the ongoing horror of the war in Ukraine has been a pernicious thread of racism and hypocrisy in some of the coverage of the conflict…
Jack Mirkinson
Feb 28
Bear of the Week: Hank the Tank, the Chaotic Fat Bear of Lake Tahoe
The 500-pound black bear is an icon, a legend, the moment, and an anti-capitalist hero. We must protect him at all costs.
Caitlin Schneider
Feb 25
The Myth of the 'Good' Intervention
This piece was originally published on Foreign Exchanges, which, like Discourse Blog, is a member of the Discontents collective. Subscribe to Foreign…
Discourse Blog
Feb 25
Nobody Needed To Hear From These People On Ukraine
Every dumb person is racing to have a take about Russia's invasion.
Katherine Krueger
Feb 24
The Psychos Are Trying to Drag Us Into World War III
Maybe we don't want to start a mega-war with a nuclear-armed behemoth???
Jack Mirkinson
Feb 24
What Comes Next For Ukraine
The uncertainty is crushing for ordinary Ukrainians.
Jack Crosbie
Feb 23
Rick Scott's New Plan to Save America is Some Real Freakazoid Shit
This is the legislative equivalent of 'Florida Man.'
Rafi Schwartz
Feb 22
What If We Didn't Do This
Just an idea!
Jack Mirkinson
Feb 22
