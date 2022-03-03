Discourse Blog

Russian vodka, cat, and video game soccer teams: it's full consumer hysteria.
Or: Discourse Blog (Substack's Version)
Russia's invasion of Ukraine has been a gift for hyper-militarism and nationalism on all sides of the conflict.
Is that so hard?
Running alongside the ongoing horror of the war in Ukraine has been a pernicious thread of racism and hypocrisy in some of the coverage of the conflict…
The 500-pound black bear is an icon, a legend, the moment, and an anti-capitalist hero. We must protect him at all costs.
This piece was originally published on Foreign Exchanges, which, like Discourse Blog, is a member of the Discontents collective. Subscribe to Foreign…
Every dumb person is racing to have a take about Russia's invasion.
Maybe we don't want to start a mega-war with a nuclear-armed behemoth???
The uncertainty is crushing for ordinary Ukrainians.
This is the legislative equivalent of 'Florida Man.'
Just an idea!
